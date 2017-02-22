SodaStream Recalls 51K Bottles That Could Explode Under Pressure

When making a carbonated beverage at home you might expect there to be a little bit of pressure during the process, but probably not enough to make a bottle explode. Yet that’s what tens of thousands of recently recalled SodaStream bottles could do.

SodaStream announced Tuesday that it would recall 51,000 one-liter, blue-tinted, plastic carbonating bottles in the U.S. — as well as 7,600 in Canada — that could contain an unspecified manufacturing defect.



According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bottles can burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to users or bystanders. So far, the company says it is unaware of any injuries related to the issue.

Bursting under pressure is obviously a problem, as the entire purpose of having a SodaStream system is to create carbonated beverages at home. To do this, the SodaStream device carbonates water by adding carbon dioxide from a pressurized cylinder, thus creating soda that users can add flavor to.

The bottles have a blue cap and a blue bottom base, and the words “SodaStream” and “Dishwasher safe” printed on the side.

Affected products can be identified by the expiration date of “4/2020” located near the warning label.

The bottles were sold for about $15 at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart, Amazon, SodaStream online, and other retailers from Feb. 2016 through Jan. 2017.

SodaStream urges consumers to immediately stop using the carbonating bottles and contact the company for a full refund.