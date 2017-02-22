Report: Facebook Wants To Livestream One MLB Game Per Week

In the social media version of keeping up with the Joneses, it looks like Facebook wants to get in on some of the professional sports action its rival Twitter is going after: The Zuck’s company is reportedly in talks with Major League Baseball to livestream one game a week during the upcoming season.

Reuters cites two people familiar with the situation who point out that scoring such a deal would be a big win for the company, which is working hard to get the rights to stream more content, including live sports — and thus, more eyeballs — on its platform.

“Facebook is aggressively going after sports content and they are now one of a number of competitors to traditional media outlets that are going after sports programming,” sports media consultant Lee Berke explained to Reuters. “It makes perfect sense that they would be going after name brand properties like the MLB.”

The two companies are in “advanced talks,” one of Reuter’s sources says, but it’s still unclear which games MLB would livestream on Facebook, or if anyone anywhere with an internet connection would have access to the stream.

This isn’t Facebook’s first attempt to get into the sports livestreaming game: The company has streamed basketball games, soccer matches, and even table tennis competitions worldwide in the last few months, Reuters notes.