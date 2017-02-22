One Closing Macy’s Is Selling Off Its Terrifying Animatronic Holiday Decorations

Has your home been missing something, but you just can’t put your finger on it? Would a giant, animatronic elf, a pair of ballet dancers, or donkeys do the trick? If so, then Macy’s has a deal for you: The struggling retailer is selling seasonal displays that were once used at its soon-to-be-closed downtown Minneapolis store.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Macy’s recently began offering customers the chance to purchase a number of figurines that once graced the retailer’s sales floor during the holidays.

Among the items for sale are ballet dancers, couples dressed in Victorian clothing, stuffed animals, and characters from Harry Potter and The Nutcracker displays.

Prices for the figures range from $400 to $3,000, but customers can expect to receive an additional 50% off.

While this could be your chance to bring home that Victorian ballet dancer you’ve always wanted, the Star Tribune notes that the condition of displays varies. For example, some items are missing hands or have their feet on backward. It’s also unclear if the power supplies to the figures are in working order.

Macy’s closing sale is expected to run until mid-March.