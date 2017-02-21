Dozens Of Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, & Carrabba’s Restaurants Closing

Following in the not so distant footsteps of chains like Bob Evan’s, Old Country Buffet, Ruby Tuesday, and Logan’s Roadhouse, Bloomin’ Brands — parent company to the Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Steakhouse chains — announced it would close dozens of locations.

Bloomin’ Brands announced the closure plans in an investor presentation that revealed the company’s earnings dropped $4.3 million in the fourth quarter.

Overall profit for 2016, the company notes, also dropped to $41.7 million from $127.3 million in 2015.

As a result, Bloomin’ Brands said it would close 43 underperforming restaurants, without specifying how many and which locations would be shuttered.

If you work at one of the restaurants that has been targeted for closing, let us know at tips@consumerist.com. We’ll keep your information anonymous.

Prior to the closures the company operated approximately 1,500 restaurants in the U.S. and 20 other countries.

While Bloomin’ Brands has yet to respond to Consumerist’s request for a list of affected restaurants, several local news outlets have reported locations in their cities closing.

For example, NJ.com reports that one Bonefish Grill, three Carrabba’s, and one Outback restaurants in the state have closed.

The Oakland Press in Michigan reports that an Outback Steakhouse in Rochester Hills abruptly closed, with signs posted on the doors notifying customers.

In Connecticut, FOX 61 reports that two Bonefish Grill and one Carrabba’s locations have closed in the state. There is still one Carrabba’s restaurant open in the state.

A rep for the company tells FOX 61 that customer with gift cards can use them at Carrabba’s or call guest relations at 866-880-2226 or email customerservice@bonefishgrill.com. The company will “consider each request on a case-by-case basis.”

The Community Advocate in Massachusetts reports that an Outback Steakhouse in Westborough unexpectedly closed over the weekend.