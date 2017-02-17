Welcome To Happy Hour: There’s Now A Champagne Vending Machine

You can get just about anything from a vending machine nowadays: Snapchat glasses, meat, used cars, shoes, the list goes on. But if you find yourself in need of a libation for a celebration, you’re out of luck — unless you’re in Las Vegas, home to the country’s first Champagne vending machine.

Travel & Leisure reports that guests of Las Vegas’ Mandarin Oriental Hotel can score one of 320 mini bottles of Moet Imperial Brut and Imperial Rose champagne.

The Moet vending machine, located on the 23rd floor of the hotel, isn’t like those you’ll find in airports, offices, and hallways.

Instead, customers have to first prove they’re 21 years of age and obtain a $20 Moet-logo gold coin from the hotel’s front desk.

Once you put your coin in the machine, a bottle will gently be delivered, in a way that prevents it from being shaken.

While Travel & Leisure notes that the machine is the first of its kind, Moet-Hennessy offers similar version for employees at its New York offices.