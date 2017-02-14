Nokia Reportedly Relaunching 3310 Phone 17 Years After Debut

What’s old is new again: Finnish manufacturer HMD Global is reportedly set to re-launch the iconic Nokia 3310 later this month, bringing back memories of heavier, non-smart phones.

Venture Beat, citing people familiar with the matter, reports that HMD Global, which has exclusive rights to market Nokia phones, will launch four phones from the brand during the Mobile World Congress on Feb. 27.

While three of the phones — which include the Nokia 6, 5, and 3 — mirror more modern smartphones, the Nokia 3310 is a callback to phones of yesteryear.

The Nokia 3310 launched about 17 years ago and was best known for its sturdy build and long battery life. The phone didn’t have a color screen or nearly any of the capabilities phones today come with.

The new version will be priced around $60 and available only in Europe to begin with, but other details are scarce: Will it be a smartphone in a vintage phone body, or a “dumphone” that doesn’t connect to the internet? We’ll apparently have to wait until Feb. 27 to find out.