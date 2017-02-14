Hooters Opens Fast Casual Restaurant “Hoots”

Fast casual restaurants are all the rage. Even eateries that have been around for years are jumping into the world of counter-service and quick eats, including Hooters, which recently opened its first location of a new, smaller version of its restaurants: Hoots, A Hooters Joint.

Eater Chicago reports that Hooters opened its first Hoots restaurant on Monday in the suburbs of Chicago.

You won’t find waitresses in cleavage-baring tops, orange shorts, or shiny tights at Hooter’s new fast-casual concept restaurant, but you will find the company’s famous wings.

The new restaurant, which could be the first of many locations around the country, follows other fast casual concepts, ditching table service and having guests order food and drinks at a counter.

Hoots, which seats about 75 people, offers an abbreviated menu of about a dozen Hooters dishes, as well as new items specific to the restaurant.

“The Hoots smaller footprint lets us bring America’s favorite wings to more and smaller neighborhoods,” Hooters Management Corp.’s President and CEO Neil Kiefer, said in a post on Facebook.