2,500 La-Z-Boy Chairs Recalled For Possible Shock Hazard

The last thing you want to experience while lounging in your big, comfy recliner is electric shock. Yet, that’s apparently a possibility for a few thousand La-Z-Boy recliners now being recalled.

La-Z-Boy announced this week that it has learned that some power supplies included with lift chairs — or sold as part of lift chair conversion kits — may pose a shock hazard. As a result, 2,500 of these units are being recalled.

According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lift chair’s power supply cover can crack within the screw housing and break.

This could cause the cover to detach, exposing the power supply’s electrical components. If this occurs, the occupant of the chair could be shocked.

The recalled power supplies — which enable the chair’s seat to lift a consumer from a seated into a standing position – are black, plastic rectangular boxes measuring approximately 6 inches by 3½ inches by 3½ inches and can be identified by lot number 150113.

While La-Z-Boy and the CPSC say they have not received any reports of shock injuries, consumers are advised to immediately stop using the power supplies and contact the company for a replacement.

Affected power supplies were sold from Sept. 2015 to Nov. 2016 with lift chairs including Gold Series electric Lift Chairs, the Clayton Luxury-Lift, Power Lift, and Luxury-Lift, as well as with conversion kits for the following chair models: 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508, and 1LM515.