Comcast CEO Loves His Company So Much, He (Maybe) Wants To Move In With It

A number of great business tycoons — like Bob Belcher and James McGill, esq. — have lived where they work, so why shouldn’t Comcast’s favorite son, CEO Brian Roberts, take up residence inside Kabletown Tower?

Comcast already occupies that tallest building in Philadelphia, and is set to expand into the top half of new 60-story tower going up across the street. Now the The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Roberts and his wife Aileen have purchased a floor containing three condo units in the new building.

If Roberts — son of Comcast founder Ralph Roberts — decides to live there himself, the boss will be sleeping upstairs from employees, and below the planned Four Seasons hotel that will take up a number of floors in the new structure.

Though Roberts wasn’t available to comment on the purchase, a Comcast spokesman told the Inquirer that the units will be Four Seasons Residences condominiums that will be managed by the Four Seasons. Whoever lives in them, they likely won’t have any strangers moving in next door, as the Roberts’ condos are the only for-sale residences, at least for now.

The Inquirer points out that this wouldn’t be the first time a Philly media baron ran things from home: The paper’s former publisher, James “Colonel” Elverson Jr., lived on the 12th and 13th floors of the Inquirer building he built in the 1920s. Ted Turner also lived in a small penthouse in the CNN Center tower in the 1990s.

Once the new Comcast tower is finished next year, it will be the tallest building in the United States outside New York or Chicago.