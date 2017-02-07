Nissan Recalls Altimas, Because Rolling Down The Window Shouldn’t Open The Door

We’re all used to the idea of pressing a button to roll down your car window. What we’re not used to — because it would be insanely dangerous — is pressing the window button and having the door open instead.

That’s why Nissan has recalled more than 300,000 Altima vehicles with potentially mixed-up wiring.

According to a notice [PDF] posted with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicles may contain improperly routed rear door latch and lock cables.

In certain situations, the cable may interfere with the window regulator causing the rear passenger door to unlatch and inadvertently open, increasing the risk of injury if the vehicle is in motion.

Nissan first became aware of the issue in July 2016 when it was notified of an incident in which the rear door opened unexpectedly. However, the company says it was unable to duplicate the issue until September, at which point the company implemented an assembly process improvement.

In the following months, the company identified additional vehicles that contained the issue and decided to conduct a recall.

Nissan says dealers will notify owners of affected vehicles within 60 days and dealers will modify the door sealing screen to allow proper cable routing.