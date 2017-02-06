‘Handy’ Cleaning App Linked To More Than 50 Thefts In NYC

It might be convenient to summon a cleaning service with the tap of your smartphone, but police in New York City are warning that convenience could lead to theft after dozens of customers using the house-cleaning app Handy reported being burgled.

DNA Info reports that the NYPD received reports of more than 50 incidents in 2016 related to theft of property by cleaners sent to residents’ homes through the Handy app.

In one incident reported to police in July, a cleaner hired through Handy allegedly stole $8,000 worth of handbags from an apartment the employee was hired to clean.

The NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau sent emails to residents last week urging them to safeguard valuables when hiring cleaners and other service providers from such on-demand apps.

A rep for Handy tells DNA Info that the company takes such incidents seriously, adding that those hired to do work through the app must complete a background check.

“We have worked with the NYPD in these rare instances, and have also met with City Hall and other city leaders to ensure the platform continues to connect New Yorkers to high quality home service providers,” the rep says.