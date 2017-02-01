Chocolate Shamrock Shake Makes Leap From McDonald’s Secret Menu To Real Menu

For a while now, some folks familiar with “secret menu” items at McDonald’s looked forward to Shamrock Shake season because it meant they could talk McD’s staffers into making a combo mint/chocolate version of the frozen treat. Now the fast food chain is putting this DIY option on the actual menu, at least for the next few weeks.

Brand Eating reports that the new McCafé Shamrock Shake line is already rolling out to some restaurants. As with any limited-time or seasonal offering, not all McDonald’s franchises are participating, so keep that in mind before you head out early in search of them.

This year’s seasonal offerings clearly draw inspiration from the secret menu item, taking shamrock shake syrup to some very logical places.

Original Shamrock Shake: This year, McDonald’s is adding green-colored sugar crystals on top of the whipped cream, because the shake didn’t already have enough sugar.

Chocolate Shamrock Shake: The bottom half is chocolate, the top half is mint, it has green sugar crystals and chocolate syrup, and it’s presumably delicious.

Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe: A mocha frappe with added Shamrock Shake syrup.

Shamrock Hot Chocolate and Shamrock Mocha: These are the regular McCafé menu hot chocolate and mocha beverages, but with shamrock shake syrup added.