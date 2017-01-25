Twinkie And Sno-Ball Flavored Ice Cream Exists For Some Reason

Have you ever thought that your favorite treats would be better if they could only be turned into ice cream? Good news, if you’re a fan of Twinkies and Sno-Balls from Hostess. the brand will be selling a limited edition ice cream flavored with its treats this year.

The selection of flavors will include Twinkies, Cupcakes, and Sno-Balls, and they’re already in a few stores ahead of their official February release date, according to The Impulsive Buy, where a reader snapped a picture. They found it in a freezer case at Riesbeck’s, a regional grocery chain in Ohio and West Virginia. The ice cream will also be available in convenience stores and Dollar General stores.

Blending other junk foods into ice cream is a long-standing tradition, starting with cookies and cream. Seasonal branded products like Girl Scout cookies are now common in the stunt food industry, and other Hostess products in the freezer case include deep-fried Twinkies in various flavors.

It was just a few years ago that Hostess filed for bankruptcy and their snacks disappeared from store shelves.