Chipotle Giving Away More Free Food, Because Of Course It Is

Weeks after Chipotle blamed weaker than expected sales for the last quarter on the higher cost of avocados and promotions, the company doesn’t seem to be too concerned. Instead, it’s combining the two elements in a free guacamole giveaway.

As with most of Chipotle’s previous free food promotions, the company announced Wednesday that customers willing to “crush” an online game can win a free order of chips and guacamole, as long as, you know, they buy an entree, too.

The new whack-a-mole-like game, dubbed ‘Cado Crusher, highlights the company’s signature “it costs extra” guacamole by asking guests to chop, dice, and smash the ingredients used to make the dish.

After three rounds of clicking on the appropriate elements — hint, it’s onion, jalapeños, salt, lime, cilantro, and avocado — players will receive a mobile coupon for a free side of chips and guac. You can play as many times as you’d like, but you can only get one coupon per person.

The game runs until Feb. 7, and the free food offer is good until Feb. 28.

While it’s not surprising that Chipotle would once again offer customers free food to get them in the door — it’s been a big marketing point for the company since its very public bout with food borne illness in recent years — it is a bit surprising that the fast casual restaurant chose to highlight its guac.

Earlier this month, the company noted in its preliminary result for the fourth quarter of 2016 that its lower than expected earnings were a result of too many expenses. Those costs included paying more for avocados because of an ongoing shortage of the fruit and shelling out for promotions and television ads.