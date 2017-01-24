Report: Target Creating Its Own Mobile Payment System

If you don’t carry around a bunch of cash or your credit cards, you might be among the throngs of people who instead opt for a mobile-payment system, whether it be Apple Pay, Android Pay, Chase Pay, or any of a number of store-specific apps. Now there will soon be another choice on the market, as long as you’re shopping at Target, that is.

Recode reports that Target is expected to launch its own mobile payment feature later this year, finally giving shoppers the opportunity to pay with a swipe of their phones.

Currently, customers can use Apple Pay for online purchases, but not in-store transactions.

The mobile payment system will be integrated into one of the retailer’s current apps, either Cartwheel — where coupons live — or the standard Target app, Michael McNamara, Chief Information and Digital Officer for Target, told Recode.

When the system launches, don’t expect to be able to slap just any credit card on the app. Instead, McNamara says the option will only be available to shoppers who have the retailer’s store-branded REDcard, “at least initially.”

Target joins a growing list of store-branded mobile payment systems. Kohl’s launched its own payment app — Kohl’s Pay — in October. Before that, Walmart unveiled Walmart Pay within its own app.