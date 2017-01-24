McDonald’s To Give Away 10,000 Bottles Of Big Mac Sauce

Who has the time or energy to make a copycat version of McDonald’s special sauce for their home-cooked burgers when you could just use a bottle of the stuff? While you still can’t buy the not-so-secret sauce from the fast food giant, you could win one.

Mashable reports that McDonald’s is expected to launch a giveaway of 10,000 bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce later this week, in order to coincide with the company’s recent launch of bigger and smaller Big Mac sandwiches.

It’s unclear how customers will be able to snag a bottle of the topping, or what size that bottle will be, but details on the giveaway will be disclosed Jan. 25.

This isn’t the first time the Golden Arches has pushed Big Mac sauce on longing customers. In Aug. 2015, McDonald’s restaurants in Australia began selling small 25-milliliter tubes (about an ounce) of the sauce directly to consumers for a limited-time.