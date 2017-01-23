Here’s How You Can Get A Free Burger At Shake Shack

If you’re the kind of person who prefers free food over food you have to pay for — and who isn’t? — we’ve got some good news for you: in a bid to woo customers into downloading its new mobile app, Shake Shack is offering customers a free burger.

Now that the Shack App for iOS is available, the company says anyone who downloads the new app will get a free single ShackBurger at any U.S. location from now until Tuesday, Feb. 28.

You’ll also have to create an account on the app and use the promotional code “shackappy” at checkout. The app allows customers to order their food and schedule a pickup time.

Though it’s only on iOS for now, an Android version of the app is in development, Shake Shack says.