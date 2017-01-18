Verizon Sending All Non-Emergency Calls Made On Recalled Note 7s To Customer Service

Even though Verizon recently pushed out a software update that deliberately disables the recalled Samsung Galaxy Note 7, the company says thousands of subscribers continue to use their potentially dangerous devices. Now Verizon is deploying another tactic to block these Note 7 owners from using their phone — rerouting all non-emergency calls to customer service.

Fortune reports that one way or another Verizon plans to rid its network of thousands of Note 7 phones that have been found to catch fire or explode on occasion.

The company previously offered customers refunds and rebates on new phones for returning the recalled device. It also pushed out a software update on Jan. 5 — weeks after it became available — that bricked the phones once it was installed.

“In spite of our best efforts, there are still customers using the recalled phones who have not returned or exchanged their Note 7 to the point of purchase,” a Verizon spokeswoman tells Fortune. “The recalled Note 7s pose a safety risk to our customers and those around them.”

Now, in order to finally get customers to give up their recalled devices, Verizon plans to essentially hound them every time they make a call.

From here on out, if someone on the network places a call on a recalled Note 7 it will be routed to Verizon’s customer service department, where the customer will likely be asked (yet again) to turn in their device. The only exception for Note 7 calls will be those placed to 911, which will still reach emergency services.

Fortune reports that Verizon is also debating whether or not it will start charging holdouts for the full retail cost of the Note 7. Previously, many customers were automatically refunded the price of the phone because of the recall.