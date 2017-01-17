Texas Uber Driver Accused Of Raping Passenger After Driving Her Home

Another driver for a ride-sharing sharing service has been accused of assaulting a passenger. This time, it’s an Uber driver in Texas who has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman after driving her home.

The alleged incident occurred in October, but is only coming to light now, reports KENS-5 reports. According to San Antonio police, employees at a local bar helped the 22-year-old woman into an Uber after she’d passed out in the bar’s bathroom.

The driver reportedly helped her inside her apartment because she had trouble walking, the arrest reports says, and then says that he “escorted her to her bed and began to undress her.” The victim says he then raped her.

She called police and Uber the next day. Uber says that was the driver’s last trip with the service, and that he is no longer driving on the platform. The driver in question didn’t have a criminal record so Uber’s required background check wouldn’t have exclude him from driving.

This isn’t the first report of alleged violence involving an Uber driver to pop up so far this year: last week, an Uber user claimed a driver in Pennsylvania assaulted him after refusing to take him to his destination, leaving him in a “pool of blood on the pavement.”