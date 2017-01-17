Google Maps Could Soon Include Parking Information

When heading to a destination in a popular or busy area, you’re taking a chance on parking — will there be a spot for you? Google Maps is currently testing a new feature intended to alert users to potential parking problems.

Android Police reports that some users of Google Maps’ latest version – currently only in beta – are able to find out how hard it will be to find somewhere to park.

The Maps feature doesn’t seem to provide granular information — like where you’ll find a spot, or if you’ll have to pay for parking. Instead, if you’re heading to an area with limited parking opportunities, you’d see a big “P” in a red circle with a message stating “Parking is usually limited near this destination.” If parking is less problematic in that area, the app will describe availability as “medium” or “easy.”

Beta testers tell Android Police that it looks like the feature currently only appears to apply to larger destinations like airports and shopping centers.

It’s unclear how Google gleans its parking information, and if it is available for the entire country or just high traffic areas.

This isn’t the first time Google has jumped into the parking game. Back in September, Google’s traffic app Waze added a feature to assist drivers in finding where they could park once arriving at their destination.