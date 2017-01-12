Jack Daniel’s Now Sells Whiskey-Flavored Coffee

There are all kinds of flavors of coffee out there: vanilla, caramel, peppermint, the list is fairly extensive. Now, customers will have another option: whiskey.

Jack Daniel’s has teamed up with World of Coffee to debut Tennessee Whiskey Coffee, a morning drink with the taste of whiskey but none of the alcohol.

That means if you want a little somethin’-somethin’ in your morning java, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

The Tennessee Whiskey Coffee is made of 100% Arabica coffee and infused with the flavor of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey.

The product is being sold in both regular and decaffeinated versions at Jack Daniel’s Lynchburg Hardware and General Store in Lynchburg, TN, and online.

A national rollout of the product is expected in recent months and will sell for $21.95 for an 8.8-ounce tin, and $6.95 for a 1.5-ounce gift bag.

“We take a lot of care and pride in the coffee products we craft and Jack Daniel’s Coffee is no exception,” Charlie Newman, president/owner and roast master of World of Coffee, said in a statement.