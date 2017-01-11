JetBlue Offering Passengers Free WiFi On All Flights

When traveling by air it might seem like you have to pay for every little thing: checked bags, seats with leg room, among other things. But passengers on JetBlue will now be getting one thing free: WiFi.

JetBlue announced Wednesday that it would offer travelers free WiFi on each of its 227 planes flying domestically.

The carrier first introduced its free Fly-Fi service on one plane in late 2013, although it didn’t work too well for one Consumerist editor.

With the recent expansion, the airline claims to be the first to offer “gate-to-gate” internet access to customers.

“It’s 2017 and our customers expect to be connected everywhere, whether that be from the comfort of their sofa or 35,000 feet above it.” Jamie Perry, vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

By using Fly-Fi, passengers no longer have to wait to reach a cruising altitude to get connected, the airline says.

In fact, on one recent flight the airline tells CNN that 190 devices were connected.

Additionally, JetBlue says passengers can use their personal devices to stream Amazon Video, surf the web, and use an array of messaging apps.

CNN notes that other airlines offer WiFi connections for passengers, but most come at a fee. Earlier this month, Alaska Airlines announced an expansion of its WiFi service, providing customers with the ability to use iMessage, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger during a flight for free.