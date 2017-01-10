Seasonal Twinkies And Other Snacks Recalled Due To Contaminated Milk Powder

The Great Powdered Milk Recall of 2016 is extending into 2017, affecting even more snack items with candy coating. Products included in this round were mostly marketed as holiday season treats, and have the potential to include a not-so-festive dose of Salmonella.

The biggest group of products are from the Palmer Candy Company, and include products like peppermint bark, peanut brittle, and chocolate-coated pretzels. It also includes store-brand products produced for Palmer for the chains Publix and Delhaize, which owns Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, Giant Carlisle, Martin’s, Giant Landover, Peapod, and bfresh.

You can find photos of all of the products at the end of this post, because there are a lot of them.

UPC # Affected Items Purchased By Consumers Expiration Range 77232-17250 Palmer Candy Chocolate Almond Bark 9 oz. 4/26/2017 – 6/7/2017 77232-17137 Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz. 7/27/2017 – 8/3/2017 77232-16310 Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz. 7/24/2017 – 7/27/2017 77232-17254 Palmer Candy Cookies & Cream Bark 9 oz. 7/17/2017 – 9/2/2017 77232-16043 Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz. 8/7/2017 – 8/7/2017 77232-17255 Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz. 7/26/2017 – 8/7/2017 77232-17002 Palmer Candy Drizzled Peanut Brittle 8 oz. 4/30/2017 – 5/22/2017 77232-17291 Palmer Candy Game Day Party Bowl 16 oz. 7/18/2017 – 7/18/2017 77232-17285 Palmer Candy Holiday Gift Bowl 22 oz. 4/18/2017 – 5/1/2017 77232-23045 Palmer Candy Holiday Treats 16.5 oz. 4/25/2017 – 5/14/2017 77232-17270 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 9 oz. 7/15/2017 – 8/29/2017 77232-16309 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8/9 oz. 7/24/2017 – 7/28/2017 77232-16042 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 12/9 oz. 7/17/2017 – 7/17/2017 77232-13990 Palmer Candy Swirled Pretzels 5 oz. 8/30/2017 – 9/7/2017 77232-13227 Bakery Delights Christmas Tree Pretzels 5 oz. 7/18/2017 – 8/3/2017 25439-20204 Delhaize Peppermint Pretzels 5 oz. 7/28/2017 – 8/3/2017 X000FMRA8J Trail’s End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch 18 oz. 7/29/2017 – 8/8/2017 41415-22691 Publix Almond Bark with Cocoa 10 oz. 4/26/2017 – 5/23/2017 41415-23091 Publix Peppermint Bark 10 oz. 8/3/2017 – 8/7/2017 77232-02580 Palmer Candy 3 Part Christmas Bowl 15 oz. 4/12/2017 – 5/28/2017 77232-12147 Palmer Candy Mixed Peppermint Pretzel 7 oz. 7/18/2017 – 7/27/2017 77232-12146 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8 oz. 7/12/2017 – 7/28/2017

Instructions: Customers should throw out uneaten products, or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund. If you have any questions, call 712-258-5543.

The other product affected by this recall is one of this year’s seasonal Twinkies flavors, the Holiday White Peppermint with that same confectionery coating as the affected Palmer products.

If you still have the box of 9 cakes on your shelf, return it to the store for a full refund, and call Hostess at 800-483-7253 if you have any questions.

At the end of November, the Food and Drug Administration brought in the U.S. Marshal Service to raid the Valley Milk Products processing facility in Virginia, seizing 4 million pounds of powdered milk. The raid and seizure followed a September inspection report that found evidence in the company’s records of Salmonella in the plant, including on fixtures after cleaning.