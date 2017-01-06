Amazon Opening Its Next Physical Bookstore In NYC This Spring

New Yorkers who like the experience of thumbing through a book made with paper and smelling the fresh ink before they buy it will have another place to browse this year. As we suspected in July, Amazon says it will open its next physical book store in Manhattan this spring.

The 4,000-square-foot store store will be located inside the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, the Wall Street Journal reports, which is also home to stores like Coach, Michael Kors, Cole Haan, and a few upscale restaurants.

Amazon is excited about the location, a spokeswoman told the WSJ, while a spokeswoman for the shopping center expressed enthusiasm as well.

This will be Amazon’s fourth brick-and-mortar bookstore, after opening its first in Seattle in 2015, followed by other locations in San Diego and Portland, OR. There are plans for more stores in Chicago and Dedham, MA, near Boston.

There may also be another store in a new shopping center that’s under development in the Hudson Yards area of Manhattan, but that development won’t be completed until 2018.