You Can Drive A Different Cadillac Every Day — If You’ve Got An Extra $1,500/Month

Want to cruise around town in a luxury vehicle but can’t decide which car you want to commit to? Cadillac thinks it has a solution with a new subscription service that gives members access to an array of Cadillacs for a flat monthly fee.

The BOOK by Cadillac service gives members access to Cadillac vehicles “without the commitment of leasing, financing, or buying,” the carmaker says.

Once members have signed up, they’ll have access to an app that allows them to request vehicles on-demand, which will then be delivered to their specified location by a concierge wearing white gloves.

Members can choose from any of the current year Platinum Level Trim Cadillacs, including the XT5, CT6, Escalade, and V Series, with no limits on mileage. Registration, taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs are all included in the monthly rate, though Cadillac notes that “other fees may apply.”

BOOK is launching in the New York metro area first, followed by other markets eventually, Cadillac says.