You Have Until Jan. 15 To Lock In Unlimited Access To Tesla Superchargers

If you were bummed when Tesla Motors announced it would be ending the program that gives Model S and Model X owners free access to the company’s Supercharger stations, take heart: you’ve got about 12 additional days to buy a Tesla vehicle and lock in a lifetime of unlimited charging.

Tesla initially said that the offer would run out with the start of the new year, but now, anyone who orders an electric car before Jan. 15 will never have to pay to juice up at any of the company’s 4,600 Supercharger stations, CNET’s Road Show reports.

If you wait to buy a Tesla vehicle after that deadline, you’ll receive 400 kWh worth of free charging every year, which Tesla says is good for about 1,000 miles.

It’s not clear how much owners will pay to use Superchargers after they’ve run out of complimentary charging, but Tesla has noted that it’ll cost “less than the price of filling up a comparable gas car.”