Hatchimals, This Holiday’s Hot Toy, Leaves Many Parents Disappointed
If you have a child of a certain age — or you just keep up with the latest trends — then you’ve probably heard of Hatchimals. The interactive toy was amongst the hottest, in-demand products this holiday season. But for some who were able to score the coveted plaything it left a lot to be desired.
CNBC reports that scores of parents who purchased the toy, which hatches from a plastic egg, as Christmas gifts ran into a few problems, namely: it didn’t work as described.
Complaints from customers, aired on Twitter, included difficulties hatching the egg, batteries draining unexpectedly fast, and issues reaching the toy’s maker Spin Master.
Spin Master responded to several messages asking customers to direct message the company or call it’s customer service line. However, customers then reported that they spent an inordinate amount of time on the phone.
Spin Master attempted to quell customers’ frustrations saying that it was “working hard to respond to all inquiries.”
The company followed up with a Facebook message noting that it was “committed to doing everything possible to resolve any consumer issues. We sincerely apologize and thank everyone who is experiencing an issue for their patience.”
Spin Master says that in response to customer’s calls it has increased the number of customer care representatives working, extended its hours, and increased the capacity for callers in the queue to help prevent dropped calls.
While the company says it is aware of consumers “who have encountered challenges” with the toy, the “vast majority of children have had a magical experience with Hatchimals.”
Additionally, the company has created a list of troubleshooting tips on Hatchimals.com and a video with the Top 5 Things to Know About Hatchimals.
Spin Master wasn’t the only toy company fielding complaints from disappointed customers after Christmas. Mattel also received its fair share of backlack related to its app- and voice-controlled Barbie Hello Dreamhouse.
Customers reported that they received “error code” messages when trying to use the toy. In some cases, the message prevented the door of the house from opening
While Mattel didn’t provide a comment to CNBC and hasn’t issued a statement on the matter, it has replied to customers on Twitter, urging them to contact the company directly.