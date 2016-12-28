Hatchimals, This Holiday’s Hot Toy, Leaves Many Parents Disappointed

If you have a child of a certain age — or you just keep up with the latest trends — then you’ve probably heard of Hatchimals. The interactive toy was amongst the hottest, in-demand products this holiday season. But for some who were able to score the coveted plaything it left a lot to be desired.

CNBC reports that scores of parents who purchased the toy, which hatches from a plastic egg, as Christmas gifts ran into a few problems, namely: it didn’t work as described.

Complaints from customers, aired on Twitter, included difficulties hatching the egg, batteries draining unexpectedly fast, and issues reaching the toy’s maker Spin Master.

Well, I've returned the @spinmasteruk #hatchimal for a refund as it is utter junk and they are impossible to contact. Furby ordered now. — MD (@MavisDee) December 28, 2016

@SpinMaster our #hatchimal falls asleep within 15 secs of constantly interacting w/ it! Is that normal? 😒 — Lydia (@liddysm12) December 28, 2016

@SpinMaster my daughters hatchimal has just stopped working as started to hatch, been on hold 35min and no one is answer?? Help please!!! — Emma Maud (@Maudy92) December 28, 2016

@SpinMaster Our hatchimal came broken. It never turned on. We sent a DM with a detailed description of our problem and haven't heard back. — Coco (@Cokito823) December 28, 2016

@SpinMaster do I need to email about #Hatchimal that failed to hatch or just wait for a response here #confused — Janitta Gregory (@ickleme79) December 28, 2016

@SpinMaster Your company talked up this Hatchimal and what it could do!!! All the hype and it was soooooo disappointing!!!! Test item more!! — myra johnson (@msjohnson961) December 28, 2016

Spin Master responded to several messages asking customers to direct message the company or call it’s customer service line. However, customers then reported that they spent an inordinate amount of time on the phone.

@SpinMaster i have been calling for 2 days, it keeps telling me to call back later, #Hatchimals is a dud & store won't take it back. — Jessica Brown (@Jessica29210214) December 27, 2016

@SpinMaster I have been on hold for 2 hours trying to get a response for my defective #hatchimals. You don't respond to DM or email either. — Riann smith (@riannps) December 27, 2016

Spin Master attempted to quell customers’ frustrations saying that it was “working hard to respond to all inquiries.”

Hi fans! Thank you for reaching out. We have received your messages & are working hard to respond to all inquiries. Appreciate your patience — Spin Master (@SpinMaster) December 27, 2016

The company followed up with a Facebook message noting that it was “committed to doing everything possible to resolve any consumer issues. We sincerely apologize and thank everyone who is experiencing an issue for their patience.”

Spin Master says that in response to customer’s calls it has increased the number of customer care representatives working, extended its hours, and increased the capacity for callers in the queue to help prevent dropped calls.

While the company says it is aware of consumers “who have encountered challenges” with the toy, the “vast majority of children have had a magical experience with Hatchimals.”

Additionally, the company has created a list of troubleshooting tips on Hatchimals.com and a video with the Top 5 Things to Know About Hatchimals.

“We are committed to doing everything possible to resolve any consumer issues,” the company said. “We sincerely apologize and thank everyone who is experiencing an issue for their patience.”

Spin Master wasn’t the only toy company fielding complaints from disappointed customers after Christmas. Mattel also received its fair share of backlack related to its app- and voice-controlled Barbie Hello Dreamhouse.

Customers reported that they received “error code” messages when trying to use the toy. In some cases, the message prevented the door of the house from opening

@Mattel We are anothe household with a 5 yr old who is upset about constant "error code 18" issue. Is there a resolution on the horizon?? — Liz Santos (@lizsantos) December 28, 2016

@Mattel what is the fix for error code 11 door? was working fine walked away came back and it just keeps repeating error 11 tried everything — marcy bird (@GmMarcyagraham) December 28, 2016

#HelloDreamhouse @Mattel @Barbie

Error code 11/18 & doors won't open. We hope replacement and a future app update is the fix. — Design by Tiffani (@MsGadsden) December 27, 2016

While Mattel didn’t provide a comment to CNBC and hasn’t issued a statement on the matter, it has replied to customers on Twitter, urging them to contact the company directly.