Gas Prices Will Go Up In 7 States Starting Jan. 1

As if waking up on Jan. 1 after a few too many glasses of bubbly the night before isn’t painful enough, drivers in seven states will be starting off the new year with higher gas prices, thanks to new taxes.

Prices at the pump will rise in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nebraska, Georgia, North Carolina, Indiana, and Florida as new state taxes go into effect, AAA notes.

Drivers in Pennsylvania — home to the nation’s highest state gas tax — have the biggest surge to look forward to, at an increase of almost $.08 per gallon. Michigan drivers have the second-highest hike heading their way, with gas taxes rising $0.073, while Nebraska rounds out the top three with an increase of $0.015.

The remaining states will all see hikes of less than a penny per gallon.

There are some lucky drivers out there, including in New York and West Virginia, where prices are expected to drop slightly. And with a national average price of $2.29 a gallon most drivers will be paying the second-cheapest prices on Jan. 1 since 2009, when the national average was $1.62, AAA says.

In some other good news, the group estimates that U.S. drivers saved around $27 billion at the pump in 2016, compared to 2015.

(h/t MarketWatch)