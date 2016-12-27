Thieves Swipe Millions Of Dollars’ Worth Of Fur Coats From NYC Store

Three thieves who apparently have an eye for the pricey things in life chucked a rock or some other heavy object through the glass door of a Manhattan store early on Christmas Eve morning, police said, swiping millions of dollars’ worth of sable fur coats.

The suspects seemed to know exactly what to go for, skipping some coats and selecting others valued as high as $200,000, The New York Times reports.

Police haven’t identified the suspects in the break-in yet, but the thieves were caught on video surveillance so that should prove helpful.

People are shocked at the way the thieves broke into the store in such a refined neighborhood: on the video, the men rush through the doorway as shards of glass rain down on them.

“For someone to throw a square of granite and to run through, pushing his head through that hole in the glass, who would do that?” a store executive told the Times. “This is Madison Avenue. It’s civilized.”

The thieves only stole sable coats, the owner said. Though he didn’t recognize them, he did recognize their taste.

“They know a lot about furs,” he told the Times.

All told, more than 20 items were stolen, though the store is still assessing its losses.