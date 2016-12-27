Cancer Patient Wins Free Pizza For A Year, Donates His Prize To Local Food Bank

Winning free pizza for a year is already a remarkable occasion, but hearing that someone is then willingly giving up that delicious prize to help others, well, that’s another level of warm and fuzzy feelings.

A Pennsylvania man who was diagnosed with colon cancer in July had just left a chemotherapy treatment when he got an email from his local pizzeria notifying him that he was the lucky winner of their contest and would receive free pizza for a year, WFMZ reports.

Instead of hoarding his newfound cheesy riches, he turned around and asked the owners if he could donate his prize to a nearby food bank.

“I’ve been getting so much from family, friends, people I don’t even know well, the last few months,” he told the news station. “Getting so much love and support… I just wanted to give back to people that could use it more than I could.”

The pizzeria decided to not only donate the year’s worth of food, but to give the prize winner his year free pizza, too.

“It’s better to give than receive, and especially during this time of year — Christmas — it’s a great time to think about that and see examples of it around town,” the owner said. “And this time of year, doing what we’re doing, I can’t think of anything better.”