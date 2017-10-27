Consumerist Friday Flickr Finds

Image courtesy of Karen Chappell

10.27.17 8:59 AM EDT By

Here are seven of the best photos that readers added to the Consumerist Flickr Pool in the last week, picked for usability in a Consumerist post or for just plain neatness.

Want to see your pictures on our site? Our Flickr pool is the place where Consumerist readers upload photos for possible use in future Consumerist posts. Just be a registered Flickr user, go here, and click “Join Group?” up on the top right. Choose your best photos, then click “send to group” on the individual images you want to add to the pool.

Previous You Can Finally Add Multiple Stops To Your Uber Ride
Next Amazon Has Obtained Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Licenses In 12 States