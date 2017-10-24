Production Delays Mean People May Need To Line Up To Get An iPhone X

Apple’s most expensive phone, the iPhone X is coming out soon, but it may be more difficult than usual for iPhone aficionados to get their hands on one when the device launches. Not because everyone is clamoring for the iPhone X, but because Apple’s manufacturer is reportedly having trouble meeting its looming deadline.

Apple confirmed this morning that iPhone X preorders will begin at 12:01 a.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 27 on apple.com and through the Apple Store app. The company tells BuzzFeed that the app is probably going to be the fastest way to place a preorder.

The device will actually be released in stores on Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. local time. But will there be enough of the iPhone X to go around?

Start Your Engines

Apple is encouraging iPhone fans to “arrive early” if they want to make sure they get an iPhone X.

As for how early that is, that’s up to you — but we wouldn’t be surprised if there are people camping out for days in advance: While lines for new Apple phones have decreased over the last few years, hardcore Aple fans who didn’t line up last month for the iPhone 8 may have been saving their camping energy for the X.

Another factor that could make lines longer in the days leading up to the release? Rumored supply issues that could mean fewer phones are available.

Limited Supply?

According to Nikkei, the company has had to settle for half its planned iPhone X shipments this year after issues with its facial recognition technology put a kink in production.

To that end, Apple will only be able to make 20 million iPhone X devices this year, about half what it planned to manufacture.

And a report from KGI Securities predicted that the company will only ship two to three million iPhone X units by the Nov. 3 launch, MacRumors noted recently.

When asked in an interview with BuzzFeed about these kinds of reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “We’ll see what happens.”

“But we’ll be working as hard as possible to make as many as possible,” he added.