McDonald’s Gets A Boost From Cheap Drinks, McPick Menu

All of those $1 drinks from McDonald’s continue to add up, boosting the fast food giant’s bottomline for a second quarter in a row.

McDonald’s posted a same-store sales gain of 4.1% for the third quarter of 2017, buoyed by its continued $1 beverage deal and continuously changing McPick 2 value promotions.

But it wasn’t just lower-cost deals that helped the Golden Arches bring in cash; the company also notes that its pricier Signature Crafted premium sandwiches helped to increase sales.

Despite the increases, McDonald’s total revenue came to $5.75 billion for the third quarter, a 10% decline from the same time in 2016.

Of course, a year ago, the company was still riding the monetary waves of launching all-day breakfast.

“We are serving more customers, more often by offering great tasting food at a good value with the quick service and friendly hospitality they expect from McDonald’s,” President and CEO Steve Easterbrook, said in a statement.

The Money Adds Up

McDonald’s began offering cheaper drink back in February as a way to lure in customers. Through the ongoing promotion, customers can order $1 sodas in any size and $2 McCafe speciality drinks.

The lower-cost drinks are a companion to chain’s other cheap meal options, namely its McPick menu.

McPick 2, which launched as a replacement for the long-running dollar menu in Nov. 2015, has gone through several variations, as it allowed franchisees and operators to customize the deals to their regions.

However, each of the promotions followed the same general idea: Offer customer two or more items for between $2 and $5.

Offsetting these lower-priced promotions was McDonald’s more costly Signature Crafted burger and sandwich menu, where items sold for $5 to $7.