T-Mobile & Sprint May Have To Delay Their Halloween Wedding Until Closer To Thanksgiving

If you were eagerly planning to fete the rumored Halloween elopement of T-Mobile and Sprint, you might want to hold on to your candy corn. The corporate nuptials may now be delayed a few weeks, with the telecom lovebirds announcing their “I do”s closer to Thanksgiving.

Bloomberg, citing people close to the matter, reports that an official merger deal between Sprint and T-Mobile may still be several weeks away.

While it had been rumored that the two companies would announced their agreement before, or possibly during, their upcoming quarterly earnings calls, it now appears that they won’t make that sacred vow until sometime in November.

Neither company has announced when their earnings calls will take place, but T-Mobile has, in the past, posted that information during the last week of October. Sprint, on the other hand, has used both the last week of the month, and first week of November for earnings announcements.

What’s all this mean? That instead of hosting a costume-filled wedding, the No. 3 and No. 4 wireless providers might just tie the knot before hitting Black Friday sales.

It’s unclear what might be holding up the deal, as sources only noted to Bloomberg that the two companies have agreed on most of the merger’s more important details, such as not divesting any assets before the marriage.

Earlier this week, sources said the companies were planning to go into the merger without tipping their hand to regulators about what they may eventually be willing to give up if they have to.

Previously, it was rumored that those regulators were gearing up to look into the merger… once it’s announced.