Home Depot Replaces Family’s Stolen Halloween Decorations

For the past several weeks, families across the country have been decorating their homes in preparation for the upcoming Halloween holiday. One New Mexico family found all that hard work destroyed recently when ne’er-do-wells stole their trimmings. But to their surprise an unlikely hero emerged to save the day… er, holiday.

KRQE reports that an Albuquerque family received a welcome surprise Tuesday when a local Home Depot stepped in to replace Halloween decorations stolen from their yard.

The theft occurred last week, when thieves were caught on security camera jumping from a truck and hauling a massive inflatable pumpkin-head and a projector from their yard.

The homeowner posted video footage of theft on Facebook and pleaded for the return of the decorations.

One person who saw the footage decided to take matters into his own hands: The manager at a local Home Depot reached out to the family and donated the same items that were taken.

“We are all about taking care of our customers and the community and whatever we can do, you know it’s part of our core values,” the manager tells KRQE.

The gift was just the thing the family needed to get back into the Halloween spirit.

“This was the last thing I expected from this. Honestly, I am just floored. Obviously, I am very excited to be able to decorate again,” the woman tells KRQE.