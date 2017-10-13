Some Disney World Hotels Will Now Allow Dogs In Guest Rooms

The next time you head to the House of Mouse in Florida, Rover won’t necessarily have to stay at home: Disney is launching a pilot program at some of its Walt Disney World hotels that allows dog owners to bring their pooches along for the trip.

Starting Oct. 15, four locations — Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and the cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground — will permit up to two dogs per guest room.

And because dogs need a good spot to do their business and play, each hotel will offer easy access to outdoor pet exercise areas and green spaces with pet relief areas.

If your dog needs more attention while you’re out enjoying rides — and you’re wiling to spend extra for it — day care and other pet services are available at an on-property full-service pet care facility .

Pooches will get some special treatment upon arrival as well in the form of “Pluto’s Welcome Kit” with a mat, bowls, a pet ID tag, courtesy plastic disposable bags, puppy pads, dog walking maps, and a “Do Not Disturb” Pluto door hanger so hotel staff are aware there’s a dog in the room.

(If your dog walks on two legs, talk, and wear pants, we presume it will get the “Goofy Welcome Kit”.)

There are some extra costs involved, however, as each spot will charge a per night/per room pet-cleaning fee:

• Disney’s Art of Animation Resort: $50/night

• Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside Resort: $50/night

• Disney’s Yacht Club Resort: $75/night

• Cabins at Disney’s Ft. Wilderness Resort: $50/night

You’ll also have to make sure your pup has all his vaccinations, behaves well, and stays on a leash in public areas.