H-E-B Recalls Shredded Beef That May Contain Potential Plastic Pieces

While people may disagree about the best ingredients for their favorite barbecue dishes, everyone can agree that pieces of plastic do not belong in pulled beef. That’s why grocery chain H-E-B is recalling 6.4 tons of shredded beef with barbecue sauce shipped to its stores.

What to look for

H-E-B has received one report from a customer of plastic pieces in the pulled beef, and all 12,816 pounds produced on the same day have been recalled.

The affected beef comes in trays of two sizes, 16 ounces and 28 ounces. Both sizes of beef packages have “use by” dates of Dec. 15, 2017, and come from USDA establishment 7066.

Here’s what the front and back of the package look like:

What to do

If you have this beef in your fridge, the company that processed it — J & B Sausage Company— asks you to throw it away without eating it, or return it to the store where it was purchased. If you have questions about the product or about this recall, call J & B Sausage Company at 830-788-7511.