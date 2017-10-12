Tim Hortons Thinks Buffalo Sauce Is A Perfectly Natural Flavor For A Latte

If you find that your average cup of coffee doesn’t taste nearly enough like chicken wings, you may want to plan a trip to western New York, where Tim Hortons is unleashing one of the weirdest food combinations yet: a Buffalo sauce-flavored latte.

No, that is not a joke. The chain — now owned by Restaurant Brands International, parent company to Burger King and Popeyes — announced that it’s going to pay homage to both the chicken wing flavor and the city that spawned it by introducing a Buffalo Latte in two locations in Buffalo, NY.

Tim Hortons says the drinks will be made with espresso, steamed milk, and “a bold Buffalo sauce flavor,” all topped with whipped topping and “a dusting of zesty Buffalo seasoning.”

The chain acknowledges that this is an “unlikely pairing,” but that the combination of “sweet mocha and tangy Buffalo sauce come together to create an unexpectedly delicious sweet and spicy treat we hope our guests will enjoy.”

The Buffalo Latte starts at $2/79 and will be availabale at these Tim Hortons locations while supplies last (call ahead to confirm availability):

• 4849 Transit Road in Depew, NY

• 3470 Main St in Buffalo, NY

And if you do try this beverage, drop us a line at tips@consumerist.com and let us know how it tastes. Photos are always welcome!