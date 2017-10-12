Diono Recalls Nearly 520,000 Child Car Seats Over Concerns About Restraint Strength

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration announced today that Diono has recalled 519,052 child restraint and booster seats sold since 2014 because these seats may not restrain some children sufficiently in a crash.

What happened

During regular testing, the company found that the chest of a toddler-sized dummy and the head of a dummy the size of a 10-year-old moved an unacceptable amount. It cites production change and different tooling at the new factory as the reason for the difference. [PDF]

There have been no reported deaths, injuries, or other problems with the seats.

The six models included in this recall are:

• Radian R100

• Radian R120

• Radian RXT

• Olympia

• Pacifia

• Rainier

What to do

If you have these seats and have registered them with the company, Diono will contact you with revised instructions for the seat as well as sending a new chest clip and energy absorbing pad to be used when the seat is in front-facing mode.

In future, the seats will include the energy absorbing pad, and the seats still in production that are subject to the recall will have a maximum weight of 65 pounds in the future.

The seat should adequately restrain smaller children, and Diono says it believes that very few of these seats are being used for children weighing more than 65 pounds.

If you have questions about the seats or about the recall, contact Diono at 855-463-4666.