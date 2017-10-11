Got $2,000/Month To Spare? You Can Get Unlimited Access To Porsches On-Demand

If you’re the kind of person who fancies a set of fancy wheels but can’t decide which ones to roll with on any given day, Porsche has an idea: A $2,000/month subscription that entitles you to unlimited access to luxury vehicles.

Porsche’s North American division is testing a pilot program in the Atlanta Area starting next month called Porsche Passport, which gives members access to vehicles via a mobile app. A concierge will then bring the vehicle to wherever you are.

There are two tiers of service — though both require a $500 one-time activation fee — and membership is restricted to the Atlanta area (for now, at least).

“Launch”: The $2,000/month base service, which includes on-demand access to eight models like the 718 Boxster and Cayman S, as well as the Macan S and Cayenne.

“Accelerate”: Members willing to pay $3,000 per month will have on-demand access to 22 different models, including Porsche 911 Carrera S, the Panamera 4S sports sedan, the Macan GTS, and Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUVs.

Every membership includes unlimited mileage, vehicle tax and registration, insurance, and maintenance. There’s no time limit, either, so you can keep driving that Boxster all month or switch to a Carrera if the mood strikes.

Elsewhere in on-demand luxury, Cadillac launched its own subscription — dubbed BOOK by Cadillac — earlier this year, for a base rate of $1,500/month.