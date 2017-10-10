Toys ‘R’ Us Recalls 29,000 ‘Wiggle Ball’ Toys Over Choking Hazard

Kids love wiggly, easy-to-grasp toys. Some kids also like putting little pieces of brightly colored plastic in their mouths. So when one of those wiggly toys has pieces that can break off and find themselves in a baby’s mouth, it’s time for a recall.

Toys ‘R’ Us recently announced the recall of 29,700 Bruin Infant Wiggle Ball toys that could break, increasing the risk of choking for children.

The blue ball, which wiggles, vibrates and plays three different musical tunes, has textured bumps for gripping and has orange, green, and yellow rubber knobs around the ball.

According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the rubber knobs and plastic back could detach.

If this occurs, children could put the items in their mouths, potentially choking on the toy.

So far, Toys ‘R’ Us says it is aware of six reports of rubber knobs breaking off, including four reports of pieces found in children’s mouths.

Parents who have purchased the toy are urged to immediately take it away from babies and return them to Babies ‘R’ Us or Toys ‘R’ Us for a refund.

Affected balls — sold at Babies ‘R’ Us and Toys ‘R’ Us from June 2016 to Jan. 2017 for about $13 — can be identified by the model number 5F6342E and Toys “R” Us printed on the product.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Toys ‘R’ Us at 800-869-7787 or online at www.toysrus.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.