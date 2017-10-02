L.A.-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Breaks Apart Over Ocean

An Air France flight from Paris to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in eastern Canada after one of the plane’s engines broke into pieces over the Atlantic.

The A380 superjumbo jet and its 497 passengers landed at Goose Bay airport in Newfoundland on Sunday afternoon. No one was hurt, and the airline says it’s now investigating “serious damage” to one of the plane’s four engines.

“The aircraft landed safely at 15:42 (GMT), and the regularly trained pilots and cabin crew handled this serious incident perfectly,” the airline said.

One passenger Tweeted that a fellow traveler with a view of the engine said it “exploded” into a “giant fireball.”

I talked to the passenger by the window and He said the entire engine exploded into giant fireball. — Daniel McNeely (@DanMcneely) September 30, 2017

Another reported a “loud thud” and “lots of vibration,” Tweeting a photo of the engine in pretty bad shape:

Inflight pictures. Loud thud and a lot of vibration. pic.twitter.com/s9GFIyssrh — Rick Engebretsen (@RickEngebretsen) September 30, 2017

I think the engine has seen better days. pic.twitter.com/tAcBE1t0rc — Daniel McNeely (@DanMcneely) September 30, 2017

Passengers reported having to wait in the plane for hours on the tarmac without any updates from the crew. Eventually, after about 23 hours onboard, passengers said they were allowed to leave and board a bus

After 23-hours on board, we are finally allowed to leave and board the bus. Which will take us to another plane to go home. pic.twitter.com/JPYoWonWn8 — Daniel McNeely (@DanMcneely) October 1, 2017

“Air France apologizes once again to all its customers affected by this incident for which specific commercial measures will be implemented.”