GM Jumping On Zero Emissions Bandwagon With “All-Electric” Plans

A few weeks after Volkswagen said it’s planning on eventually offering electric versions of all the cars it makes, General Motors announced today that it’s jumping on the zero-emissions bandwagon with the goal of an “all-electric” future.

First, the company will introduce two new all-electric vehicles in the next 18 months. GM says those will be the first of at “at least” 20 new all-electric cars that will launch by 2032.

“General Motors believes in an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, while acknowledging that the company’s vision “won’t happen overnight.”

GM’s plan for zero emissions involves both battery electric technology as well as hydrogen fuel cell electric, depending on the vehicle.

USA Today notes that during a company event announcing these plans, Reuss declined to say exactly when GM will move entirely away from gas and diesel vehicles.

“General Motors will move humanity forward in the future with all-electric propulsion,” Reuss said, claiming that the company is “far along” in its plan to lead lead the way to that future. “Because General Motors believes the future is all electric, these aren’t just words in a war of press releases.”