Apple Investigating Reports That Some iPhone 8 Plus Displays Detach

Apple’s iPhone 8 has only been on the market for a short time, but some customers have already claimed their devices experienced a potential battery issue, prompting the tech company to open an investigation.

MacRumors reports that Apple is looking into claims that the display panel for the iPhone 8 Plus unexpectedly separated from the device’s frame, potentially due to a battery issue.

A rep for Apple said the company is aware of the issues and they’re “looking into it.”

Burst Phones

The two separate incidents happened last week in Taiwan and Japan, MacRumors reports.

In the first case, a Taiwanese woman claims that her iPhone 8 Plus burst while charging on an official Apple power adapter.

Photos of the device show the display of the phone sticking out from the body, with the components inside visible.

MacRumors, citing Chinese media reports, notes that the phone was returned to Apple as part of an investigation into the incident.

The second incident came to light when a Japanese customer shared a photo allegedly showing an iPhone 8 Plus’ display piece detached from the rest of the phone.

While it’s unclear what caused the issues, MacRumors suggests it could be the result of a battery that may have swelled.

If this occurred, the gasses inside the battery may have expanded too much causing the display to pop out of the device frame.