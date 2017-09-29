Whole Foods Investigating Credit Card Breach At Some Stores

Have you eaten at or enjoyed an adult beverage at Whole Foods this year? If you paid with a credit card, your information might have been leaked. Whole Foods is investigating a possible credit card breach at some of its stores.

Whole Foods revealed Thursday that it had recently “received information regarding unauthorized access of payment card information.”

The company says that the possible breach is centered on its taprooms and full table-service restaurants located inside some stores.

While Whole Foods did not specify how many customers were affected by the breach or how long the hack lasted, Consumerist has reached out to the company for additional information. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

Whole Foods notes that customers who purchased groceries from the company are not at risk, as its primary store checkout systems use a different point of sale system.

“When Whole Foods Market learned of this, the company launched an investigation, obtained the help of a leading cyber security forensics firm, contacted law enforcement, and is taking appropriate measures to address the issue,” the company said in a statement.

For now, the investigation is ongoing, and Whole Foods will provide updates as it learns more.

Whole Foods, which was purchased by Amazon for $13.7 billion earlier this year, notes that Amazon.com systems do not connect to its own. To that end, transactions on Amazon.com are not impacted.