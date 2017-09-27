Target Ends Freshii Concept, Closing 18 Salad & Wrap Cafes

After only two years, Target is giving up on a test of offering customers salads, pressed juices, and other supposedly healthy foods. The retailer is closing the handful of Freshii cafes it’s operated in stores since 2015.

Freshii — a Toronto-based sandwich and wrap chain — announced this week that it will close 18 cafes located in Target stores starting this month.

Seventeen of the locations have already closed, Freshii notes, while the final location will close later this year.

The company says that the decision to close the locations came after sales levels did not “support a continued investment of resources by both parties.”

For its part, a rep for Target tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the relations ended after the tests “did not meet our shared business goals.”

Target announced in Aug. 2015 that it was testing the new cafe concept as an alternative to Starbucks, popcorn, hot dogs, and cheese-drenched nachos.

At the time, the retailer said the tests came about after it heard from customers who were looking for more high-quality food and a fast-casual atmosphere.