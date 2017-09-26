Saber Gas Grills Recalled Over Potential Flame Bursts

When you’re cooking with a gas grill, it’s very important to be able to control the flow of the gas — too much, and there may be fiery consequences. That’s why Saber Grills is recalling more than a dozen models of its gas grills that could have a problem regulating gas pressure.

Fiery situations

In conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Saber Grills has issued a recall for gas grills and liquid propane regulators. The affected LP regulators allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in a gas leak and flame bursting from the burner knobs, posing fire and burn hazards to anyone using them.

Thus far, Saber Grills has received 35 reports of regulators malfunctioning, including three reports of singed arms and two reports of burned or singed hair.

What you should do

Immediately stop using the recalled grills and regulators and contact the company for free repair kit with installation instructions. A video on how to install the replacement components is available here.

Consumers with questions can call Saber Grills toll-free at 866-671-7988 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at recall.sabergrills.com.

Affected products

The recall involves RA329 LP regulators with a date code in the range of 1120 to 1344, which were:

• Sold with certain Saber LP grills, warranty part kits, and natural gas to LP conversion kits;

• Installed as warranty or service parts in certain other Saber LP grills; or installed in Saber natural gas grills and burners if they have been converted to use LP instead of natural gas.

The grills and LP regulators were sold at specialty outdoor living stores nationwide, including Family Leisure, Fortunoff Backyard Store, and Watson’s, and through authorized websites and catalogs including Bed, Bath & Beyond and Frontgate, from September 2011 to May 2017 for between $800 and $2,000.

The price of the LP conversion kit ranges from $90 to $105. The warranty parts were also sold as service parts for between $50 and $110.

Check the underside of the grill’s grease tray for the model number:



The regulator date code is stamped on the regulator adjacent to the gas tank connection, and the regulator model number is on the center of the regulator:



Here are the model numbers included in recall:

LIQUID PROPANE (LP) GRILLS



MODEL NUMBER GRILL DESCRIPTION R33CC0312 SABER® 330 LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert R33SC0012 SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill R33SC0012-A1 SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill – Partially Assembled w/ Cover R33SC0012-A2 SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill – Partially Assembled w/o Cover R50CC0312 SABER® 500 LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert R50CC0612 SABER® 500 LP Cast Grill with Porcelain Insert R50SC0012 SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill R50SC0012-A1 SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill – Partially Assembled w/ Cover R50SC0012-A2 SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill – Partially Assembled w/o Cover R67SC0012 SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill R67SC0012-A1 SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill – Partially Assembled w/ Cover R67SC0012-A2 SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill – Partially Assembled w/o Cover

Liquid Propane (LP) Grill Potentially Affected if Replacement Regulator Installed

Model Number Grill Description R50CC1715 SABER® 500 L LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert

Liquid Propane (LP) Conversion Kit and Warranty/Service Parts

Model Number Kit Description A00AA0912 SABER® Natural Gas to LP Conversion Kit 55710672 KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition 55710654 KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition 55710666 KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition 55710845 Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition 55710846 Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition 55710843 Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition 55710613 KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch, Saber 330 55710637 KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch 55710680 KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch

Natural Gas Grills and Burners if Converted to Use Liquid Propane

