Saber Gas Grills Recalled Over Potential Flame Bursts
When you’re cooking with a gas grill, it’s very important to be able to control the flow of the gas — too much, and there may be fiery consequences. That’s why Saber Grills is recalling more than a dozen models of its gas grills that could have a problem regulating gas pressure.
Fiery situations
In conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Saber Grills has issued a recall for gas grills and liquid propane regulators. The affected LP regulators allow gas to flow at a higher pressure than intended, which can result in a gas leak and flame bursting from the burner knobs, posing fire and burn hazards to anyone using them.
Thus far, Saber Grills has received 35 reports of regulators malfunctioning, including three reports of singed arms and two reports of burned or singed hair.
What you should do
Immediately stop using the recalled grills and regulators and contact the company for free repair kit with installation instructions. A video on how to install the replacement components is available here.
Consumers with questions can call Saber Grills toll-free at 866-671-7988 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at recall.sabergrills.com.
Affected products
The recall involves RA329 LP regulators with a date code in the range of 1120 to 1344, which were:
• Sold with certain Saber LP grills, warranty part kits, and natural gas to LP conversion kits;
• Installed as warranty or service parts in certain other Saber LP grills; or installed in Saber natural gas grills and burners if they have been converted to use LP instead of natural gas.
The grills and LP regulators were sold at specialty outdoor living stores nationwide, including Family Leisure, Fortunoff Backyard Store, and Watson’s, and through authorized websites and catalogs including Bed, Bath & Beyond and Frontgate, from September 2011 to May 2017 for between $800 and $2,000.
The price of the LP conversion kit ranges from $90 to $105. The warranty parts were also sold as service parts for between $50 and $110.
Check the underside of the grill’s grease tray for the model number:
The regulator date code is stamped on the regulator adjacent to the gas tank connection, and the regulator model number is on the center of the regulator:
Here are the model numbers included in recall:
LIQUID PROPANE (LP) GRILLS
|MODEL NUMBER
|GRILL DESCRIPTION
|R33CC0312
|SABER® 330 LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert
|R33SC0012
|SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill
|R33SC0012-A1
|SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill – Partially Assembled w/ Cover
|R33SC0012-A2
|SABER® 330 LP Stainless Grill – Partially Assembled w/o Cover
|R50CC0312
|SABER® 500 LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert
|R50CC0612
|SABER® 500 LP Cast Grill with Porcelain Insert
|R50SC0012
|SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill
|R50SC0012-A1
|SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill – Partially Assembled w/ Cover
|R50SC0012-A2
|SABER® 500 LP Stainless Grill – Partially Assembled w/o Cover
|R67SC0012
|SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill
|R67SC0012-A1
|SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill – Partially Assembled w/ Cover
|R67SC0012-A2
|SABER® 670 LP Stainless Grill – Partially Assembled w/o Cover
Liquid Propane (LP) Grill Potentially Affected if Replacement Regulator Installed
|Model Number
|Grill Description
|R50CC1715
|SABER® 500 L LP Cast Grill with Stainless Insert
Liquid Propane (LP) Conversion Kit and Warranty/Service Parts
|Model Number
|Kit Description
|A00AA0912
|SABER® Natural Gas to LP Conversion Kit
|55710672
|KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition
|55710654
|KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition
|55710666
|KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Integrated Ignition
|55710845
|Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition
|55710846
|Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition
|55710843
|Kit, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Push Button Ignition
|55710613
|KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch, Saber 330
|55710637
|KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch
|55710680
|KIT, Control Console w/ HVR Assembly & Switch
Natural Gas Grills and Burners if Converted to Use Liquid Propane
|Model Number
|Description
|R50SB0412
|SABER® 500 NG Stainless Built-in Grill
|R67SB0312
|SABER® 670 NG Stainless Built-in Grill
|K00SB1814
|SABER® Natural Gas Dual Built-in Side Burner