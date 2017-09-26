JetBlue May Finally Start Offering Flights To Europe

Even though JetBlue makes multiple international flights to the Caribbean and Latin America, the airline has yet to crack the European market. That may change, as JetBlue is now mulling over the idea of finally offering transatlantic flights.

Speaking this week at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Expo in Long Beach, CA, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said the airline will make a decision whether or not to take on Europe by the end of the year. Currently, JetBlue serves 101 cities, but none of them outside of the Americas and the Caribbean.

Will @JetBlue Mint class go transatlantic? Decision will be made by end of this year, says president & CEO Robin Hayes #APEXEXPO #PaxEx pic.twitter.com/BYDXrVai4i — APEX (@theAPEXassoc) September 25, 2017

While his exact comments weren’t reported, JetBlue confirmed to Consumerist that it’s considering offer transatlantic flights: Under the terms of its Airbus purchase agreement, the airline has the option to take delivery of the Airbus A321LR, which it says could potentially fly to Europe from the East Coast.

“Europe suffers from the same lack of competition and high fares as transcontinental routes have,” a JetBlue spokesperson told Consumerist. “We have not committed to the LR, or to adding Europe to our network, but that is certainly an environment that JetBlue competes well in.”

The airline doesn’t have to decide until the end of this year, and until then, it will “consider opportunities in Europe against other opportunities we are looking at.”

(h/t The Street)