28,000 Jogging Strollers Recalled Because Kids Could Fall Out
Strollers can be a convenient way to get a child from point A to point B. But for some 28,000 recently recalled jogging strollers it isn’t quite that easy, as the front wheel of the stroller could break, possibly allowing a child to fall out.
Delta Enterprise announced today the recall of 28,000 J is for Jeep strollers that may contain front wheel bracket that could break.
According to a notice with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the all-terrain jogging stroller leg bracket could break, posing a fall hazard to infants in the stroller.
So far, the company has received four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking, including one report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises.
The strollers were sold at Target, Walmart, and other retailers from Aug. 2015 to Aug. 2016 for $130 to $160.
The recalled strollers can be identified by the model number and lot number printed on the Delta Children label with a blue heart at the left bottom frame support.
The following strollers are included in the recall:
|Model Number
|Color
|Lot Number(s)
|11988-835
|Orange inside/Green outside and Black
|CH15083, CH15084, CH15085, CH15086, CH15087, CH15088, CH15089, CH15095, CH15123, CH15124, CH15125, CH15126, CH15127, CH15128, CH15157, CH15158, CH15173, CH15174, CH15185, CH15186, CH16045, CH16046, CH16047, CH16048, CH16052, CH16053, CH16054, CH16055, CH16056, CH16074, CH16084, CH16085, CH16086, CH16087, CH16088, CH16089, CH16090, CH16091, CH16092, CH16093, CH16094, CH16095, CH16096, CH16097, CH16098, CH16099
|11988-340
|Green and Black
|CH15203, CH15217
|11988-436
|Blue and Black
|CH15143
|11988-656
|Pink and Black
|CH15144
|11988-838
|Orange and Black
|CH15145
|11988-0261
|Grey and Black
|CH16025
|11998-0251
|Grey and Black
|CH16026
|11998-314
|Green and Black
|CH15165, CH16006
|11998-439
|Blue and Black
|CH15055, CH15057, CH15058, CH15059, CH15060, CH15061, CH15063, CH15064, CH15065, CH15139, CH15140, CH15150, CH15159
|11998-678
|Pink and Black
|CH15166, CH16007
|11998-850
|Orange outside/Grey inside and Black
|CH15211, CH15212, CH15213, CH15214, CH15215, , CH16024, CH16044
Delta urges customers to immediately stop using the strollers and contact the company for a free repair. Customers with questions about the recall should contact Delta at 800-377-3777, at recall@deltachildren.com, or online at www.deltachildren.com.