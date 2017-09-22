People Have Finally Figured Out That They Don’t Need To Wait In Line For An iPhone

Apple’s iPhone has been with us for ten years now, and Apple fans have gradually come to realize an important truth. No, not anything about iPhones themselves: They’ve come to realize that they don’t need to actually wait in line overnight on release day to get a device.

One former investment analyst who followed the well-being of Apple told CNBC (warning: auto-play video at that link) that the number of people waiting at the flagship Apple store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan has decreased over the last four releases. While almost 1,900 people were waiting outside the store on release day in 2014, there were 650 in 2015, 400 in 2014, and around 250 people at the door this year.

Around the world, people Tweeting while waiting in line noted that the crowds were tiny compared to years past. One store in Arizona had three people, and the second person in line at another Manhattan store wasn’t even there for an iPhone.

There are THREE people in line for the normally-busy Scottsdale Apple store on iPhone 8 release day. Thanks @MeganABC15 for checking in! pic.twitter.com/UP0XuMtTwF — Samantha Cortese (@SamanthaCortese) September 22, 2017

The second person in line at the Soho Apple store doesn't even want the iPhone 8 pic.twitter.com/m3qQ1OswkC — alfred 🆖 (@alfredwkng) September 22, 2017

There are two factors here: As more carriers and retailers have iPhones, they’ve become ubiquitous and having the latest one is no longer a status symbol. Apple allows customers to reserve and pay for the phones online, so they can go to the store after work rather than queuing up overnight.

The other factor is that Apple released two phones this year, and Apple’s remaining hardcore, line-waiting fans are most likely going to be outside stores on Nov. 3 waiting to get their hands and their facial recognition patterns on an iPhone X.

Around the world, people just weren’t as excited about the iPhone 8.

This is odd. In 10 years of covering iPhone launches, I've never seen a release day with not a single person in line at an Apple store. pic.twitter.com/lEM4ZYZPAW — Rich DeMuro (@richdemuro) September 22, 2017

SUPER LONG APPLE STORE LINE pic.twitter.com/YS7Gm23Val — Canoopsy (@Canoopsy) September 22, 2017

The line of #iPhone8 buyers waiting outside the @Apple store in San Francisco pic.twitter.com/kiMI4RUMFZ — Terry Collins (@terryscollins) September 22, 2017

iPhone 8 on sale today, gets ho-hum reception. Line outside one Apple store this morning- 12 people. Another has queue set up- 0 waiting. pic.twitter.com/ICNv5sgJOE — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 22, 2017

The iPhone 8 is apparently a hit in Seattle, though.